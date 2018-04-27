Camila Cabello Gives Hit ‘Never Be The Same’ A Country Twist With Epic Kane Brown Remix

Camila Cabello is jumping on the country-pop bandwagon! She partnered with Kane Brown to release a genre-crossing remix of ‘Never Be The Same.’ Listen to the track here!

Camila Cabello‘s hottest track will never be the same after its newest remix. The 21-year-old joined forces with country breakout star Kane Brown, 24, to release a shiny new version of her chart-topping single, “Never Be The Same.” Unlike most remixes, this one doesn’t stray from the core instrumentals of the original song, but instead switches things up when Brown jumps in with his smooth vocals midway through the track. You don’t need to be a country fan to enjoy this take, but it certainly closes the gap between the pop princess and an audience that appreciates a bit of backing banjo.

Countrifying one of her most recognizable singles was a smart move on Cabello’s part. In recent months, many pop artists have partnered with country superstars to create cross-genre mainstream hits. Zedd and Maren Morris collaborated on their bop, “The Middle,” while Hailee Steinfeld and Swedish DJ Alesso teamed up with Florida Georgia Line to drop “Let Me Go.” FGL also has a popular song with Bebe Rexha called “Meant To Be,” which they performed together at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15. The “Never Be The Same” remix fits right in with the sudden influx of country-pop jams that have been flooding the charts.

But country-pop is nothing new. One of the biggest pop stars in the world got her start in Nashville, and successfully transitioned from one genre to the other. This, of course, is Taylor Swift – who’s enlisted Cabello as an opening act for her upcoming Reputation tour. Even though Swift has solidified herself as a pop artist, she’s also recently paid homage to her roots. Earlier this month, she dropped an acoustic version of “Delicate” on Spotify, as well as a folksy cover of Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “September.” She also made a surprise appearance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, where she was discovered at 15 years old, on March 31. But regardless of whether the “Havana” songstress was inspired by her friend or the current state of Billboard’s Hot 100, she’s adapted her music in a way that’ll surely keep her on top.