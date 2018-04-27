Miranda Lambert’s Ex-Fiance Accuses Blake Shelton Of Cheating Too: He’s An ‘Arrogant SOB’

Uh-oh! Miranda Lambert’s ex-fiance Jeff Allen is accusing Blake Shelton of being a cheater too after the country music singer blasted his ex! Check it out!

Hold on, everyone! This relationship roller coaster has another big drop! Blake Shelton, 41, posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, April 25, when word got out that his ex Miranda Lambert, 34, is dating a technically married man! Now Miranda’s ex-fiance Jeff Allen is coming for Blake, claiming he stole the songstress away from him — and cheated in the process! “You know, I’ve always given you the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to just being human, But you must be one arrogant SOB to pop off something like this, when I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up,” he wrote at The Voice judge! Yikes!

As fans know, Blake was married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006. He married Miranda in 2011. On April 24, it was revealed that Miranda is dating fellow singer Evan Felker of the group Turnpike Troubadours. And, according to Us Weekly, Evan left his wife Staci Felker to be with Miranda. “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” Blake wrote, seemingly referencing his ex Miranda’s relationship turmoil. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!“

Even Staci, Evan’s soon-to-be-ex-wife, has weighed in on the drama this week — and got a little bit shady! A video surfaced online of Staci and a friend enjoying listening to Carrie Underwood‘s “Before He Cheats” as they lounge outside a bar in Oklahoma City. “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats,” the friend playfully sings, to which Staci adds, “I hope he does!” This amazing moment comes just one day after Staci let followers know just how rocky this week has been. “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you,” she captioned a somber photo of herself. Something tells us the drama surrounding Miranda and her new man isn’t over yet!