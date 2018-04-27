Matt Lauer Breaks 5-Month Silence To Address Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘I Acted Inappropriately’

Matt Lauer is speaking out about his sexual misconduct allegation for the first time nearly 5 months after he was fired from NBC’s ‘Today’ show. Here’s what he had to say!

After remaining silent for nearly 5 months, Matt Lauer is finally addressing his sexual misconduct allegations. “I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months,” Matt said in a statement given to The Washington Post on April 26. “I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost,” Matt continued. As we previously told you, Matt was terminated from NBC News after 20 years of employment after being accused of “inappropriate sexual behavior” by a colleague.

“But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father, and principal at NBC. However, I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false,” Matt continued. Unfortunately, Matt’s alleged behavior has not only affected his career, but also his family.

Matt’s wife Annette Roque, 50, reportedly kicked him out of their Long Island, NY home following the scandal, according to Page Six. Together, Annette and Matt have three children– Jack Matthew Lauer, Romy Lauer, and Thijs Lauer. And making matters even worse, Matt and Annette are reportedly “preparing to divorce,” according to PEOPLE. “He is truly devastated and wants to make up for anything he has done to hurt people,” a source explained to the outlet. “But the damage in his marriage can’t be fixed, and each would be better off to move on. They know this, but the kids are important to both of them.”