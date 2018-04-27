Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Go Braless In Super Sexy BTS Pic From Makeup Shoot

Our favorite sisters are getting sexy on social! The only thing hotter than the Kourt x Kylie makeup collection is their BTS pic announcing its restock.

Kylie Jenner, 20, announced her makeup collab with older sis Kourtney Kardashian, 39, on Instagram last week, so it’s only fitting that Kourtney announced the restock of their products in the same way. But instead of posting the Kourt x Kylie eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks, she gifted her 62 million followers with a sexy mirror selfie of the stunning sibs wearing the sold-out products – and not much else. That’s right! Kourtney and Kylie went braless, matching in a pair of white button-down shirts that hung off of their shoulders. They must have taken this BTS pic on a break from their Kourt x Kylie photoshoot, which would explain why their makeup is so on-point. (Although, let’s be honest, isn’t it always?)

The Kardashian sisters are no strangers to scandalous social media pics, but like Kim Kardashian‘s, 37, nude photos promoting her newest fragrance, Kourtney and Kylie weren’t posting a braless shot just to post it. They were all about the biz! “Thank you for all of the love and support on our KOURT X KYLIE collab! RESTOCK today at 3pm pst,” Kourtney wrote. Which is some seriously good news considering how fast their cosmetics fly. It’s like everything they touch turns to SOLD. But if you aren’t one of the lucky few who managed to score these sought-after beauty buys the first or the second time, we’ll fill you in.

Kourtney and Kylie announced the launch on April 18, a.k.a. Kourt’s 39th birthday, with a racy photo of them in nude bathing suits, followed by a shot of them in matching white two-pieces a couple days later. They both looked amazing and, TBH, it was hard to tell who was the youngest Kardashian sis and who was the eldest – just saying! Kylie displayed all three eyeshadow palettes on her Instagram story and showcased each of the three lipstick shades on her signature pout, so it’s no wonder everything sold out so fast. And even though this is a BTS iPhone pic, it’s clear that these sisters don’t need a professional photoshoot to make them (and their makeup) sizzle.

Are we right, or are we right? With such fire pics of these two with each and every announcement, we can’t help but hope there’s another restock coming.