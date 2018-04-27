Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Feel Bad That Tristan’s Benched In NBA Playoffs: ‘That’s His Problem’

If Tristan Thompson is looking for sympathy from Khloe Kardashian for being benched, he’s looking in the wrong place. She doesn’t feel sorry for him ‘one bit.’

Fans have trolled Tristan Thompson, 27, for his lack of playing time in the NBA Playoffs. But is he getting any sympathy from Khloe Kardashian, 33, back at home? Well, our source claims the answer is no. The insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that while she feels “emotional” watching the Cleveland Cavaliers star sitting most of the games out, she doesn’t feel sorry for him. The source says, “Khloe has been watching every Cavalier playoff game and has been feeling emotional every time she sees Tristan stuck on the bench. But she refuses to get involved in Tristan’s NBA career.” In other words, amid the cheating scandal that has rocked the couple, the reality TV star is focusing on what’s important – their daughter True Thompson. The insider says, “When they have been talking, it has been just about the baby. She doesn’t bring up basketball.”

And there’s a good reason for that. Our source adds, “She does not feel bad that he has been benched in the playoffs and has no intention of reaching out to LeBron James or the coaching staff to help out Tristan either. She feels whatever consequences Tristan is being dealt for cheating, or for just playing poorly – whether it is fair or not for his team to keep him off the court – that is his problem and he should have to deal with the punishment for his actions.” Ouch! The person added, “She does not have any sympathy and does not feel bad one bit that he is sitting out the playoffs.”

It seems that Khloe is not alone in feeling that way. In addition to fans – who have trolled him mercilessly on Twitter – Khloe’s older sister Kim Kardashian, 37, has slammed him. In a pre-recorded clip from her April 30 appearance on Ellen, she blasted Tristan, leaving no doubt how she feels about him. And she didn’t hold back. Speaking about the Canadian being caught smooching with groupies – and the photos coming out days before her sister gave birth – she said that the whole situation is “just so f***ed up.” We’re guessing Kim doesn’t care if he’s benched either. Oh well!