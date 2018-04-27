29 Kardashian & Jenner Vacation Pics To Copy On Your Instagram This Summer

The Kardashians & Jenners sure know to have an epic getaway! Check out all the latest vacation pics from the KarJenners that are sure to give you major FOMO!

The Kardashian and Jenner squad’s travel choices are the perfect inspiration for your upcoming vacation, in case you’re undecided about where to take your week off this year. Seriously, these ladies know how to plan their exotic, jet-setting trips around the world. Most recently, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, had an incredible trip to Turks and Caicos, which basically turned into a heated competition over who could post the sexiest bikini photos to Instagram. While Kourtney gave off major Princess Leia vibes in a sexy gold bikini, Kim upped the ante by posting a topless pic of herself in bed. However, in the end, the two joined forces on National Siblings Day to pose back to back for a bikini pic together on the sand.

Before that, Kim, Kourtney and a pregnant Khloe Kardashian, 33, went to Tokyo for a family vacation in February. Their trip, which was filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, had the trio visiting Kyoto, and also had Kim going completely braless in a blue suit during a shopping spree over in Tokyo, while Khloe showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous sequin dress.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, 20, took a break from her mom duties to go to Coachella with Travis Scott, 25. However, the inevitable finally happened — while the two were at a party, who should show up but Kylie’s ex, Tyga. Not only that, Tyga arrived holding hands with rapper Iggy Azalea. Thankfully for all parties involved, Kylie and Tyga managed to go through the party without running into each other and avoided any awkwardness. Whether it’s on the beach or at a festival or in exotic location, the KarJenners know how to make us all secretly jealous with their incredible vacation pics.