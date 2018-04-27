The tunes just keep coming! Kanye West release yet another track featuring T.I. on Friday! Give it a listen right here!

Kanye West is just full of surprises. After a week of scandal, the rapper dropped not one but 2 songs on fans to end the week. On Friday, April 27, he released “Ye Vs The People” featuring none other an T.I. The track is a propulsive, politically-charged call to arms. “You just reading the headlines, you’re not seeing the fine print,” he raps. “You want on some choosing-sides sh*t. I am on some unified sh*t.”

The song is a call-and-response between the two legends that features some barby lines from Tip as well. “F**k what you choose as your political party. You representin’ dudes who seem crude and cold-hearted. With blatant disregard for the people who put you n*ggas in. So don’t you feel an obligation to them?” This back and forth definitely mirrors several comments from Kanye in recent days, including voicing his full-throated support for President Donald Trump. He even showed off a Maker America Great Again hat that he received.

This surprise track comes just hours after releasing “Lift Yourself,” which had fans everywhere scratching their heads. Why? Well, some lyrics include: “woop de poop de scoop, “poopity scoop,” “poop poop” “poop diddy woop scoop” and “scoopity woops.” Not exactly what fans were expecting. He was pretty heavily ridiculed by fans and foes alike for this release, some even guessing he was pulling a prank. Somehow, we don’t think “Ye Vs The People” is going to get the same eye-rolling reactions.

Besides show his love for the POTUS, Kanye also notably fired his management and went on a Twitter rants that had some fans worried about the rapper. That’s when his wife Kim Kardashian stepped in to defend his behavior. “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair… Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”