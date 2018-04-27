Jennifer Lopez Drops Engagement Hints To A-Rod In New Song ‘El Anillo’: ‘When Will I Get The Ring?’

Alex Rodriguez might want to take a close listen to Jennifer Lopez’s new song lyrics — because they sure as hell seem to be a hint for him to pop the question!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, dropped her new Spanish-language track, “El Anillo,” this week, and the lyrics certainly make it seem like she’s ready for her man, Alex Rodriguez, to propose! The title alone is a bit of a giveaway, as “El Anillo” translates to “the ring.” On the song, J.Lo sings about how amazing her boyfriend is and how happy she is with him, but in the chorus, she asks, “Y el anillo pa’ cuando?” This directly translates to: “And the ring for when?” which, basically, means she’s asking…”When will I get the ring?” Are you listening A-Rod?!

Some of the other song lyrics are quite raunchy. Jennifer even sings about sex with her man! “When we’re alone I don’t lack anything,” she croons in the first verse. “I put you a 13 out o 10 when we’re in bed. I had never felt someone so big and I’m crazy about your wild side.” WHOAAA! It’s no secret that J.Lo and A-Rod have amazing chemistry, and they’ve been super serious ever since their relationship began over a year ago. However, they’ve both been married before, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he also doesn’t feel the need to rush into proposing.

Alex married his first wife, Cynthia, in 2002, and they had two kids together, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10. However, Cynthia filed for divorce in 2008, claiming that the baseball star “emotionally abandoned” their children. They reached a settlement later that year.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s love life has made headlines for years. She was first married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998. After a high profile relationship with P. Diddy, she married her back-up dancer, Cris Judd, from 2001-2002. She was then engaged to Ben Affleck, but they broke up at the beginning of 2004, after which she started dating Marc Anthony. They were married from June 2004 until July 2011, and had twins, Max and Emme, together. She then went on to have a five year, on-off relationship with Casper Smart, which ended just months before she got together with A-Rod.