Harry Styles, 24, Meets Up With Delta Goodrem, 33, For Dinner Date In Australia: New Couple?

Wait a minute… Is Harry Styles off the market? New photos of the singer out on a sweet dinner date with ‘The Voice Australia’ coach, Delta Goodrem have fans going CRAZY! — See the steamy snaps here!

Harry Styles, and Delta Goodrem, — Who would have thought? The singer and the Voice Australia coach stepped out for a dinner date in Sydney on April 26, and we have questions! The two dined at Verde restaurant in Surry Hills on Thursday night before leaving in separate vehicles. Delta sat shotgun, fully visible for the hungry paps who scored THESE PHOTOS of her and the former One Direction crooner leaving the restaurant. Meanwhile, Harry did the opposite, sitting shotgun using his jacket as a human shield to hide from the paps.

The Australian singer looked stunning, per usual, in a simple, but chic black jacket. She rocked a fresh face and let her hair down with subtle waves. While we didn’t get a good look at Harry, we’re sure he looked extremely handsome. He too donned a black jacket, as that was the only part of his ensemble featured in the photographs.

Harry and Delta have yet to address the dating speculation that’s surrounded them. However, the singer, who is currently on his Harry Styles Live Tour, has also been romantically linked to Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, 28. The two were spotted on a sushi date in Los Angeles in January 2018, but haven’t been seen together since. It’s unclear what happened between the two, but reports claimed Harry had introduced Camille to his family.

Before Camille, Harry previously dated Kendall Jenner, 22, Taylor Swift, 28. The singer has always kept his love life extremely private. Meanwhile, Delta dated Nick Jonas, 25, for about 10 months before they called it quits in February 2012.