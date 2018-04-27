Halsey Slammed For Cultural Appropriation After Wearing Bedazzled Headpiece In Concert

Yikes! Halsey is facing backlash & being accused of cultural appropriation for one of her tour outfits — a bedazzled headscarf.

Just hours after Halsey, 23, emotionally revealed the haunting details of her battle with endometriosis, the singer is now being accused of cultural appropriation. The “Hard 2 Love” singer rocks a number of intricate looks on her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour,” and one includes a bedazzled mask, that almost looks like a balaclava, without a hole for the mouth. She most recently shared a photo in the headpiece while performing on Australian leg of her world tour and debuted the look in her Aukland, New Zealand show on April 19. Internet trolls were quick to point out that her look was “similar” to a Muslim woman’s hijab, and bashed her for “cultural appropriation” via Instagram comments. “Honey…headscarves aren’t fashion. They’re used for religious purposes,” one user wrote. “Officially lost all respect for her,” another commented.

Halsey swiftly responded to the concerned fans and some haters that the true inspiration for her headpiece had nothing to do with religion or Muslim culture. “It’s meant to look like a balaclava or a ninja mask. Like a robber or a Mortal Kombat character, I assure you. I’m sorry if I caused you any offense,” the songstress apologized. Still, it wasn’t enough for those who took offense, and continued with comments like, “‘We were rooting for you, we were all rooting for you and you messed it up with cultural appropriation.” However, others stood up for Halsey, defending the fashion choice, which was part of a whole bejeweled look designed by Bryan Hearns. “All y’all getting moved by something so innocent and silly. ITS FASHION! Grief! And Hals you rocked this outfit,” one person wrote.

Halsey has bigger things to be concerned with, other than her fashion choices. The singer, who is currently linked to rapper G-Eazy, revealed that because of her struggle with endometriosis, she is freezing her eggs at the age of 23. “Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself,” she said on The Doctors on Thursday, April 26.