Chance The Rapper Apologizes After Fans Slam Him For Defending Kanye West’s Trump Tweets

After Chance The Rapper was criticized for siding with Kanye West on his controversial pro-Trump tweets, he gave a lengthy apology and clarified his ‘poorly timed’ comment.

Chance The Rapper just apologized for saying that “black people don’t have to be democrats,” in the midst of Kanye West‘s pro-Donald Trump Twitter rant. After the 25-year-old Chicago native was slammed online by fans for his “poorly timed” remarks, he issued a length apology on the social media platform. “Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about my city and my loved ones. Kanye West is not just a mentor or big homie to me. He’s my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it’s hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love–even if they were justified in doing so,” Chance wrote. “I didn’t speak up because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I f*** with trump, I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him. Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kanye is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.”

Chance went on to explain that he understands why his fans are upset and that he would never side with someone who’s platform is built on racism, hatred, and discrimination. But as a vocal social activist who’s personally invested $1 million into Chicago Public Schools, he also knows that Democratic leaders in his community haven’t always brought about the sort of change the city needs. “My statement about black folk not having to be democrats (though true) was a deflection from the real conversation and stemmed from a personal issue with the fact that Chicago has had generations of democratic officials with no investment or regard for black schools, neighborhoods, or black lives. But again, said that sh*t at the wrongest time,” he continued. The “No Problem” hitmaker also tweeted that he believes the “Next President gon be independent,” instead of Republican or Democrat.

My fault yo pic.twitter.com/TIWhG8o1ST — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Chance vowed that he’s going to continue to advocate for social change. “Let my apology be seen in my future works, and let me make up for my poorly timed comments with immediate action and advocacy for those who need it most,” he wrote, before concluding that open, honest discussions about the current political climate need to be taken seriously. “We have to talk honestly about what is happening and has been happening in this country and we have to challenge those who are responsible, as well as those who are giving them a pass,” he said. “If that happens to include someone I love, someone who is my brother-in-Christ and someone who I believe does really want to do what is right, it’s not my job to defend or protect him. It’s my job pick up the phone and talk to him about it.”

Prior to his statement, Trump thanked Chance for his support on Twitter. The rapper immediately shut him down, proving that he’s not on his side. “Nah that aint it yo,” he replied. Here’s hoping that Chance also called up Kanye and let him know his thoughts, just like how John Legend and T.I. already have.