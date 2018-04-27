Pregnant Cardi B Slays Performance Of ‘La Modelo’ In Skintight Dress At Billboard Latin Music Awards

Cardi B hit the stage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 26 to perform ‘La Modelo’ with Ozuna, and fans are living for it! Watch her epic moment here!

After announcing that the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. will be her last performance until the fall due to her pregnancy, Cardi B, 25, blessed fans with an epic performance at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday. “Make sure you all to tune in to my performance with my good old friend,” Cardi teased before the ceremony. And like we expected, her performance was gold. She and Ozuna brought the entire audience to their feet when they sang the hit “La Modelo.” Don’t you wish you were there?! Although we’re still obsessing over the performance, we’re even more in awe of her outfit! Cardi rocked a gorgeous lavender fitted dress with sequin accents. The dress accentuated her curves and showed off her growing baby bump. Her fiancé Offset is one lucky man! Take a look at her performance below.

Ahead of the show, Ozuna gushed over his collaboration with Cardi during an interview with Billboard. “I’ve done a lot of collabs, but most of the time, it’s me on someone else’s track,” he said. “I’d never brought someone like Cardi B into my own music. When you hear, you’ll say: Wow, that woman is amazing, in English and in Spanish. That to me is the real crossover: a mainstream artist singing in Spanish,” Ozuna continued. TBH, we can’t think of a more iconic duo! We’re certainly going to miss seeing Cardi on stage, but the her health and her baby’s comes first.

Cardi is reportedly due in July, but the sex of her baby remains unknown. However, many fans are under the impression that she may be having a girl due to the many girl related gifts she’s received. As we previously told you, Jimmy Kimmel gifted Cardi an adorable cheetah print jacket. Nevertheless, we can’t wait for Cardi to welcome her baby!