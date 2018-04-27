Audrina Patridge Is Dating Ex Ryan Cabrera Again 8 Years After Split: They’re ‘Having A Good Time’

A blast from the past! After filing for divorce from her husband Corey Bohan in 2017, Audrina Patridge is reportedly dating her ex-boyfriend Ryan Cabrera. Here’s everything we know!

Love always finds it’s way, and Audrina Patridge, 32, and Ryan Cabrera, 35, are living proof that this is true. Eight years after calling it quits, we’ve just learned Audrina and Ryan are back in each other’s lives. “They’re dating. They’ve been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time,” a source explained to PEOPLE. How crazy is this?! For those of you who don’t know, Ryan and Audrina’s romance was featured on the MTV show the Hills, which also starred Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag. Unfortunately, their relationship was short lived due to Ryan’s busy music career and “partying ways.” But, it looks like now, they’re ready for a second chance.

On April 27, the on again couple were seen sitting side-by-side on a couch getting IV drips in a video posted to Audrina’s stylist Joey Tierney’s Instagram story. They look pretty cozy if you ask us! Audrina and Ryan’s rekindled romance couldn’t have come at a more convenient time. As we previously told you, after less than a year of marriage Audrina filed for divorce from her husband Corey Bohan in 2017. And, two days prior to the filing, she also filed for a temporary restraining order after fearing he’d try and take their daughter Kirra. She even hinted that Corey was abusive in court documents obtained HollywoodLife.

“I had Kirra in my arms, trying to leave. Respondent locked the door and pushed me back with her in my arms. I begged him to please let me go and take Kirra somewhere else, I didn’t want her all around this,” Audrina wrote describing a heated interaction with Corey from August. Nevertheless, we’re excited to hear Audrina may have found love again, and we wish her the best.