Ashley Graham Pulls Off Bikini For Topless Sunbathing In Super Sexy Snapchat Post — See Pics

Ashley Graham is back at it with the bathing suits! The supermodel flaunted her killer curves on Snapchat, where she gave fans a peek at her sexy sunbathing session.

Ashley Graham can serve looks no matter who’s holding the camera. The 30-year-old shared a selfie on Snapchat that showed her rocking an undone bathing suit top while laying on a towel outside. She also posted an image of herself using the Snapchat filter that circles food around her head. See the sexy social media posts below!

Swimsuits aren’t the only way that Ashley flaunts her stunning figure. On April 20, the A New Model author wore a form-fitting black and gold dress to Revlon’s Live Boldly event in Palm Beach, Florida. She ended up going commando, which was a smart choice since the sides of the outfit were semi-sheer. The outing came on the heels of her shutting down an Internet troll who had been comparing her body to those of other women in the industry. The Instagram account in question had even gone so far to call Ashley a “fake” model, which, as we all know, is total BS.

Thankfully Ashley isn’t here for any body-shaming and expertly clapped back on her Instagram story. “I know I’m being a little petty by posting these stupid photos of somebody who wrote ‘real model and fat model’ but I will let you know nothing defines what a real model or a fat model or fake model is,” the America’s Next Top Model judge said in the footage. “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not. So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop…” Keep killin’ it, girl!