Amy Schumer Hospitalized For ‘Horrible’ Kidney Infection: She Updates Fan On Her Condition

Amy Schumer revealed that she had to miss the London opening of her film ‘I Feel Pretty’ due to a terrifying kidney infection that has kept her in the hospital for five days.

Amy Schumer, 36, just revealed that she’s been suffering from a nasty infection in her kidney. The Trainwreck star took to her Instagram account to clue fans into her recent hospital visit. “Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection,” she captioned a series of photos from her hospital room. “I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go.”

The comedian was meant to fly to London for the opening of her new movie, I Feel Pretty, but unfortunately couldn’t leave her bed. “I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first,” she added. “I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.”

We hope Amy feels better soon!