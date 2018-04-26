Saquon Barkley: 5 Things About Former PSU RB Predicted To Be The Perfect NFL Prospect

Saquon Barkley’s NFL future already seems promising, with former pros such as Reggie Bush saying he should go No. 1 overall at the draft on April 26! Here’s 5 things to know about the former PSU running back!

Saquon Barkley‘s life is about to change on April 26. The 21-year-old running back will have all eyes on him tonight as he’s projected to go as high as No. 2 at the 2018 NFL Draft. Why not No. 1? — The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 pick, and while Barkley would be a promising asset to their team, it’s been predicted that they will go with a quarterback for the first pick. However, others think different. “I think the first overall pick should be Saquon Barkley,” former NFL pro Reggie Bush, 33, told TMZ on April 25, 2018, when asked who Cleveland should take first. Barkley has been said to be the “perfect NFL draft prospect,” with some coaches saying they’ve never seen someone like him before. Here’s five things you should know about him before the 2018 NFL Draft!

1. Saquon Barkley is a New York native from the Bronx. — When he was 5-years-old, his mother uprooted their family to Coplay, PA, a rural area in Lehigh Valley. His father had a drug problem and was in and out of jail, which served as the main reason his mother decided to leave the Bronx. Saquon’s father later got sober and was decided to be honest with his children, telling them about his issues, vowing that they wouldn’t repeat his mistakes. However, Barkley doesn’t want that to be known as a feel-good story, he told Sports Illustrated, who provided his background in an in-depth piece in April 2018. “I want this to be about where I’m going next,” Barkley said.

2. Barkley was a running back for Penn State University for three seasons. — Barkley, who originally committed to Rutgers university, crushed rushing records and stacked up elite highlights at PSU.

3. Yes, there actually is a “Saquon Barkley Day”. — While it’s not a state holiday, March 14 is officially Saquon Barkley Day in Harrisburg, PA. On the day declared as his own, Barkley was a guest of the Pa. House of Representatives in Harrisburg, where he was recognized with a resolution (H.R. 697) introduced by Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh), who represents his home district.

“WHEREAS, Penn State fans will not soon forget Barkley’s contributions to the team and the university; therefore be it RESOLVED, that, in recognition of Saquon Barkley’s accomplishments both on and off the field, the House of Representatives designate March 14, 2018, as ‘Saquon Barkley Day’ in Pennsylvania,” the resolution reads in part.

4. His favorite team is the New York Jets and his favorite running back is Curtis Martin. — Barkley grew up loving the Jets, as you now know, he’s a New York native. Since age three or four, Barkley has always said [via The Players’ Tribune], “I want to play in the NFL one day.”

5. Ladies, Barkley is a taken man, and even has a baby! — Anna Congdon, Barkley’s girlfriend, gave birth to their first child, a daughter, Jada Clare Barkley on April 24, 2018 — Two days ahead of the NFL draft, which will change their lives forever.