Timothée Chalamet Wows In Gripping ‘Beautiful Boy’ Footage At CinemaCon

Awards season should just be renamed Timothée Chalamet season. The talented young actor shines once again in the drama ‘Beautiful Boy’ alongside Steve Carell. Get the details on the emotional footage.

The very first footage of Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell’s new drama Beautiful Boy debuted during Amazon Studios’ presentation at CinemaCon. Instead of showing a full trailer, Steve and Timothée — via Skype — unveiled a gripping scene from the movie about a father and son’s journey through drug addiction and recovery. In the scene, Timothée’s character, Nic, comes to have lunch with his father, David. Nic has struggled with his addiction to meth for some time now, and he’s five days sober when he sits down with his dad. You can feel David’s trepidation as he tries to maneuver a conversation with his son. Nic is on edge and doesn’t hesitate asking his father for money. That’s when David can confirm that Nic’s addiction struggle is far from over. Timothée showcases a multitude of emotions in just a few minutes, including anger, sadness, and desperation. Nic refuses to face his problem head-on, so he lashes out at his father and walks out of the diner.

Timothée stole hearts and wowed audiences in Call Me By Your Name, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. The Timothée train ride is far from over. The young actor will undoubtedly earn another Oscar nomination — and possible win — for Beautiful Boy. Timothée stans, this movie is going to rip your heart out.

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino was present at the presentation to preview his new film Suspiria, starring Dakota Johnson. The scene shown at CinemaCon was bone-chilling and gruesome. As Dakota’s character dances in front of Tilda Swinton, a woman in another room broken down into a mangled mess. Brutal is an understatement.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman wants to make you cry some more with Life Itself. The drama, which follows different generations of people in New York and Spain, stars Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin, Antonio Banderas, and more. Grab your tissues, because this one is going to make you feel all the feelings. Jonah Hill and Jack Black, stars of Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot, showed a new trailer for the film that also stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.