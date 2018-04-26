Prom Trends — See 20 Perfect Dresses & The Makeup You Need Before The Big Dance

Prom is a super fun and exciting night, but of course, it can be stressful finding the perfect dress, hair, and makeup! We are here to help.

Prom is that super special dance with memories that last a lifetime. I still remember every detail about my dress, my hair, and the songs I danced to with my date. Even Kylie Jenner said she regrets not being able to go to prom! “I was home schooled,” she said on her reality show Life Of Kylie. “It was really sad, actually. I had to unfollow all my friends I went to school with [before]. They probably all thought I hated them. I just couldn’t see it. They would post photos, and they were all at the prom, and I just couldn’t see it.”

Well, if you get to go to prom, fear not! We’ve rounded up some amazing and affordable dresses from Modcloth, David’s Bridal, and even designer pieces from Rent The Runway. If you’ve never heard of Rent The Runway, it’s a service where you can borrow a super high-end dress for a fraction of the cost. This is PERFECT for prom, because, let’s be honest, you’re never wearing that dress again! We also found cool jewelry from Lilly Pulitzer, and sparkly shoes, clutches and jewelry from Nina.

How fun are these dresses above, from Modcloth? We also have makeup and hair must-haves, and even a candle to help you chill before the big night! Click through the gallery to see all of our prom must-haves to help you get ready for the big dance!