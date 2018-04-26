‘Quantico’ is back! Our favorite butt-kicker has been doing press for the show, and SLAYING every look. See her best fashion moments of the past week right here!

Priyanka Chopra, 35, has been red hot in New York City while doing press to promote the return of her amazing ABC show Quantico! Priyanka started April 26th off super early, on Good Morning America. She wore a gorgeous yellow and pink floral dress. She matched her dress, carrying the Top Handle 2.0 Mini bag in Hot Pink by NYC label, STALVEY, which is for sale at Moda Operandi. Then, she headed to LIVE with Kelly & Ryan, where she wore a sleeveless black body suit and army green midi skirt. Later, she went to Facebook Headquarters in an orange, blue and army green printed dress, earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs, and a ring by EFFY Jewelry. The day is not over yet!

Last night, on April 25, she went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. We wore a gorgeous shimmering top with denim skirt. Earlier in the day, she wore a bold red jumpsuit and jacket — a major power color! And the Betty in black sunglasses by Roberi & Fraud, which costs $175. She sat down with our sister publication Variety for a fireside chat at the 2018 Empowered Brunch series at The Palace Hotel.

Back on April 21, she was in London (possibly for a bridesmaid dress fitting for Meghan Markle‘s wedding?), and wore a cream suit with white shirt. She wore the Stuart Weitzman Cashew Nubo Clingy booties while running around town. See all of Priyanka’s best style moments in the gallery!