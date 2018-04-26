Prince William Officially Serving As Harry’s Best Man At Royal Wedding: He’s ‘Honored’

It’s official! Prince William will be serving as best man at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19! Get the exciting details!

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, are less than a month away from walking down the aisle. Of course, it takes more than just a bride and groom to complete a wedding party, and there’s officially been a royal addition to the lineup. Prince William, 35, will officially be his younger brother’s best man! “Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace announced on April 26. “The Duke of Cambridge is honored to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.” Harry was also William’s best man at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Of course, there will be many more guests at the church on Harry and Meghan’s special day. While it’s still unconfirmed whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be a ring bearer and flower girl, giving them another chance to steal the show like they did at Pippa Middleton‘s wedding, one of the Suits alum’s best friends, Priyanka Chopra, has officially RSVPed.

Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/7TvZ2VlEk2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” Priyanka told Us Weekly in an interview. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

We can’t wait to find out who Meghan chooses as her maid of honor!