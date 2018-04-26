Kym Johnson Shares Adorable 1st Pic Meeting Her Twins & It Will Melt Your Heart

Kym Johnson shared a photo of her meeting her twins less than a week after becoming a mommy, and it’s so cute. See the pic, here!

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson, 41, became a mommy on April 23 and just days later she has shared the moment she met her babies for the first time. And the photo will make your heart melt. The pic shows the dancer with her husband, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, 55, gazing at their little ones. Kym captioned the photo, “#tbt Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the world! Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs. I loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I’m loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them! Can’t believe how lucky I am to be their Mom.”

The arrival of Hudson and Haven makes Kym a first-time mommy. Her husband already has three children from his previous marriage to optometrist Diane Plese. The couple announced the arrival of their twin bundles in a similarly sweet Instagram post two days before, showing Robert cradling Haven and Hudson with one in each arm. The brother and sister were born a minute apart. On his Instagram page the proud dad shared another photo of them sleeping soundly in a post shortly after they were born. He captioned the photo, “Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec – it’s great out here! May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

Kym and Robert, who wed in 2016, are “incredibly excited and feel so blessed to be parents of two beautiful children,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY a day after the little ones were born.

The person also said, “Robert is proud of Kym that she never gave up on her dream to be a mother and he never thought he could fall more in love with her until he saw her cradling their two new bundles of joy. He is absolutely blown away at her grasp and transition into motherhood.”