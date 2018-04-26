Kim Kardashian Debuts Mold Of Her Naked Body, Which Will Serve As New Fragrance Bottle

After teasing the bottle of her new fragrance for days, Kim Kardashian has unveiled the final product — a miniature replica of her naked body, and it is… something.

Have you always wanted a mold of Kim Kardashian‘s naked body on your vanity? Well, now you can have one, filled with her KKW Fragrance! After days of sharing nude photos of segments of her body, and showing herself covered in plaster to create the actual mold, Kim, 37, revealed the final product in her Instagram Stories. “Alright guys, I want to show you my bottle for ‘KKW Body,’” she said before opening a grey box that revealed a 360 degree view of Kim’s famous curves, in small scale. “So this is not the press box you guys, this is the regular box,” she added. “I didn’t do press boxes because I wanted everyone to get this amazing box, I thought this was such a cool box within itself, that the bottle is like on a statue pedestal like a statue in a museum.” It’s true — for the big reveal, the box, held together by a string wrapped around a button that says KKW, opened up on all sides and had the perfume bottle on display like Michelangelo’s David.

On Monday, Kim took to the ‘gram to announce her newest fragrance, KKW Body, with a suggestive photo of her in the nude, from her chin to her belly button. She then teased the highly-anticipated perfume with a photo of her naked body covered in plaster, revealing that the her body would be the inspiration for her fragrance. After giving fans a sneak peek at the bottle on her Instagram Stories, Kim shared the what KKW Body would smell like… with another evocative photo of her covering her crotch. According to the mother of three, the fragrance, which will be available for purchase on April 30, has notes of Peach Nectarm Jasmine Sambac Absolute Golden Amber, Musk and many more delicious scents.

This isn’t the first time Kim has used her body as inspo for her beauty lines! For her last KKW Beauty launch, she posed naked and covered in body glitter to promote her new highlighters and glosses! If ya got it, flaunt it — and Kim for sure does!