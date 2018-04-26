Kim K Accused Of Ripping Off Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Body-Shaped Perfume Bottle — See Comparison Pics

Kim Kardashian unveiled her new perfume bottle on April 26, which was modeled after her own body, but a lot of fans have pointed out that it looks eerily close to Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Classique 1993 fragrance!

Another day, another Kardashian accused of stealing someone else’s ideas. We all remember the time Kylie Jenner was blasted for allegedly copying makeup artist Vlada Haggerty’s work for her Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection. Well, now it’s Kim Kardashian’s turn. On Wednesday, Kim revealed the bottle for her new KKW Fragrance, which is a mold of her famous curves. And while we’re living for the sexy concept, a lot of fans have pointed out that the new product is an exact replica of Jean-Paul Gaultier’s fragrance Classique from 1993. Jean’s bottle is also in the shape of a female silhouette. “Well done to @KimKardashian for making her perfume bottle in the shape of her body. Just the 15 years behind Jean Paul Gaultier,” one fan tweeted on April 26. Yikes!

“Kim Kardashian’s new perfume bottle looks like Jean Paul Gaultier’s Classique and Alexandros of Antioch’s Venus de Milo sculpture had a bay,” another user said. But despite the hate, Kim made it clear the design was all her own. “Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle,” Kim explained during an interview with Cosmopolitan when asked about the comparison. “It’s iconic and celebrates the woman’s body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I’ve always loved the Gaultier bottles,” Kim added. Clearly there was no foul play involved. And, like they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

To Kim’s defense, the KKW fragrance definitely has a concept of it’s own. “Alright guys, I want to show you my bottle for ‘KKW Body,'” she said before opening the box to reveal the bottle on her Instagram story. “So this is not the press box you guys, this is regular box. I didn’t do press boxes because I wanted everyone to get this amazing box, I thought this was such a cool box within itself, that the bottle is like on a statue pedestal like a statue in a museum,” she added. It all makes sense now! Take a look at the side-by-side comparison of the two fragrances above!