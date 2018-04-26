Did Kanye West Just Support Tristan Thompson Amidst Khloe Cheating Scandal?

Kanye West just admitted to watching the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game on April 25. Is he supporting Tristan Thompson despite his alleged infidelity?! See the tweet here!

Kanye West’s Wednesday Twitter rant is officially over! After revealing his love for Donald Trump, Kanye ended the night with “Now ima go watch the Cavs.” And while this may seem pretty innocent to many, we can’t help but point out that Tristan Thompson happens to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And, if you’ve been well, keeping up with the Kardashians, you know Tristan allegedly stepped out on his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson. So, this would put Kanye in a weird situation being that he’s married to Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian. Could Kanye be taking Tristan’s side by supporting his team? Possibly!

But, before we get too carried away, Kanye is a huge fan of LeBron James, who also plays for the Cavs. He even mentions him in his song “Gotta Have It” featuring Jay-Z. So, maybe the tweet wasn’t a subtle sign of support for Tristan. However, being that Kanye is Kanye, you just never know. Interestingly, Tristan is enjoying the fact that Kanye is trending on Twitter, and not for the reason you think. As we previously told you, Tristan is glad Kanye is being trolled on social media because it’s taking the heat off him and his alleged affairs.

that's the last tweet of the day. I did that one for my god-brother Puff. Now ima go watch the Cavs. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

“Tristan has felt like the black sheep for the last three weeks ever since his cheating scandal came to light, so he’s glad there is someone else in the Kardashian realm that people can be angry with. Tristan is incredibly sorry for what he’s done, but he isn’t feeling badly for Kanye in anyway,” a source close to the NBA baller shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.