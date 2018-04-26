Janelle Monae Comes Out As Pansexual — & She’s Not The Only Star To Identify This Way

Janelle Monae came out as pansexual in a new interview and explained what the identity means to her. Other celebrities have done the same. Find out more about them.

Janelle Monae‘s sexuality has long been the topic of speculation, and the “PYNK” singer has finally given her fans a definitive answer. The singer, 32, identifies as pansexual. There you have it! “Being a black queer woman in America,” Janelle told Rolling Stone, “someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf**ker.” She initially identified as bisexual, “but then later I read about pansexuality and I was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with, too.’ I’m open to leaning more about myself.”

Janelle told the magazine that she wants LGBT youth to listen to her music, especially her new album, Dirty Computer, and feel her support. “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you.” […] “This album is for you. Be proud.”

She has historically ducked questions about her sexuality, frequently saying that “I only date androids” when asked. Janelle revealed that the truth has been present in her music this whole time. Nobody picked up on the clues. The songs “Mushrooms & Roses” and “Q.U.E.E.N.” reference a character named Mary whom she loves. Mary comes back in a film accompanying her new album, Dirty Computer, played by Tessa Thompson.

Fans are convinced that Janelle and Tessa, who also appears in the vagina-tastic “PYNK” video, are dating, but neither have ever commented on the rumor. Janelle also revealed that the original title of “Q.U.E.E.N.” was “Q.U.E.E.R.” and that you can hear it in the background of the song. Whoa!

Janelle isn’t the only celebrity who identifies as pansexual, you know. Miley Cyrus, 24, has been very open about her sexuality, and said last year that she doesn’t feel restricted to dating one gender. Kesha told Seventeen that she was pan, saying, “I don’t love just men. I love people. It’s not about a gender. It’s just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you’re with.” And Sia identifies as pansexual, as well. She told Same Same in 2009, “Before I was actually successful I’d always said I’ve always dated boys and girls and anything in between. I don’t care what gender you are, it’s about people.”

