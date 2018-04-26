Emily Ratajkowski’s New Husband Spotted Cozying Up To Suki Waterhouse Without Wedding Ring

Um…WTF? Sebastian Bear-McClard, aka Emily Ratajkowski’s husband of two months, was spotted with Suki Waterhouse — without his wedding ring! See the pics!

Someone’s got some explaining to do! Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, and Emily Ratajkowski, 26, have only been married for two months, but there may be trouble in paradise already. The producer was spotted in New York City leaving a gym with actress/model Suki Waterhouse, 26, and they seemed awfully affectionate. They were smiling and paling around, and laughing at something on their phones. At one point, Sebastian put his arm around Bradley Cooper‘s ex’s shoulders as they walked from the gym. Then, he pushed the hair out of Suki’s face. SEE THE PICS OF SEBASTIAN AND SUKI HERE.

Um, what the actual f**k? Sebastian also was not wearing his wedding ring during the meeting. It’s worth noting, though, that he may have simply taken it off for his workout session. Fancy jewelry and sweaty hands don’t mix! While their behavior is puzzling, it didn’t seem like they were trying to hide anything. They were in public, taking selfies, and it was probably obvious that there were paparazzi around. They then left the gym together in the same car.

Emily and her producer husband married in a secret ceremony at NYC City Hall in February 2018. So secret, in fact, that she didn’t even tell her parents until she was self-admittedly tipsy on champagne at the reception! Since then, it seems like they’ve had a fairytale romance. Emily routinely posts nude photos on Instagram that her adoring husband takes for her. A lot of that naked time was spent on their honeymoon, too! Fans even thought the couple was already having a baby after she posted a (clothed) pic of herself underneath a peach tree captioned, “bearing fruit.” Not the case. She bared her flat abs on the red carpet at the I Feel Pretty premiere and there’s no way she’s got a bun in the oven. At least yet!