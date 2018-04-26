Chrissy Teigen Has 1 Big Concern After Kanye & John Legend’s Beef: See Her Question For Kim

After Kanye West shared his *private* conversation with John Legend discussing their political differences, Chrissy Teigen had just one major concern.

In the midst of her husband’s public beef with Kanye West over the rapper’s undying support of Donald Trump, Chrissy Teigen had one epic response — a question for her friend, and Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian. “@KimKardashian are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tweeted, just an hour after Kanye revealed on Twitter a private text conversation between he and John Legend. “Yes but maybe no phones,” Kim responded with a laughing emoji and several X-phone emojis. Obviously, Chrissy, the ultimate internet troll, replied, “can I bring my friend Scott Baio he’s super chill.” Chrissy also retweeted Kanye’s text convo with John and made light of the situation, coining her own partnership with Google, writing, “This is the most elaborate and complex google pixel phone ad I have ever seen.”

Kanye and John, who have been friends since they were young artists trying to make it in the industry, went at it on Twitter yesterday, April 25, after Ye went on a Twitter rant showing his support and love for Donald Trump. In a spasm of tweets, Kanye shared a selfie in a “MAGA” hat, said that he and Trump share “dragon energy” and declared they were “brothers.” John clapped back, writing, “I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can’t be blind to the truth.” The conversation obviously continued privately, with John texting Ye, offering advice and guidance as a concerned friend. “I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for,” John wrote. In response, Ye accused John of being manipulative and then screenshot the conversation and shared it on Twitter.

The follow-up was civil, though, with John texting Kanye again, writing, “And since you’re posting texts let me add that I have a new single out haha.” John has yet to respond publicly, but with Kanye’s constant tweeting, this definitely isn’t the last of this story. Leave it to Chrissy and John to always rise above the drama, though!