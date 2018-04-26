Cardi Admits She Can ‘Barely Breathe’ As Due Date Gets Closer & Reveals Last Pre-Baby Concert

Cardi B revealed the last concert she will perform before she gives birth! The rapper also admitted she ‘can barely breathe’ as her due date gets closer! And, it looks like she canceled a few concert dates because of it!

If you don’t have tickets to Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C., then you won’t be seeing Cardi B, 25, perform live until the fall. The rapper just announced that her last performance before baby will be this weekend on Saturday, April 28 at the annual music and arts festival. Her fiancé, Offset, 26, will also headline the festival with Migos, along with Miguel. Cardi dropped the news via Instagram video [watch below] on April 25, writing, “Hey guys after Broccoli fest I won’t be doing no more performances.Thank you for understanding… love yaaa,” in a caption.

“I just want to make this a little clear, Broccoli fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything because you know, shorty keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality b–ch barely can breathe,” Cardi said in the video, which appears to have been shot while riding in a car. However, she did confirm that she “will be back” for the Bruno Mars 24K Magic Tour, which kicks off in September.

As seen on her Instagram page, Cardi’s fans understand that she needs to put her health and her baby first, especially since she’s pretty far along in her pregnancy. However, it looks like the rapper may have canceled a few concert dates set for this summer, according to Pitchfork. Since Broccoli fest will be her last performance before she gives birth, Cardi will reportedly miss stops in Texas, Florida, Norway, Ireland, and at the Panorama Music Festival in New York City. However, she has yet to address the dates directly.

The morning after she posted her video, Cardi tweeted that she “might be off from doing performances for a couple months.” Her full tweet read: “Okay so i might be off from doing performances for a couple of months but in the meantime imma be working my ass off .So many songs, features to do .Working on a lot of deals i sign up for and most importantly nesting .Im already overwhelmed from the new work”.

Cardi announced her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live performance on April 7, the same week she dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. She performed at Coachella during the music festival’s both weekends this month, and twerked on stage with her baby bump on display. Cardi also recived high praise from Taraji P. Henson, who penned a complimentary passage about the rapper when she was named to Time 100’s Most Influential People for 2018.

Cardi and Offset — who got engaged in October 2017 — will welcome their first child together in July, according to reports. She recently told Jimmy Fallon, 43, that she plans to take her baby on the road with her while on the last leg of the 24K Magic Tour. And, as for news about her baby? — While the baby’s sex is unknown, Cardi admitted that Offset has already picked out the name when she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 19!