Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani ‘Stronger Than Ever’ After Miranda Lambert’s New Romance

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani are bonding over the drama surrounding Miranda Lambert after she allegedly started dating her married tour mate. A source close to Gwen EXCLUSIVELY told HL how she & Blake are dealing with the scandal!

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, are discussing his ex Miranda Lambert, 34, and the fact that Miranda allegedly started dating her married tour mate Evan Felker while she was still seeing her ex Anderson East. A source close to Gwen EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how Blake and Gwen are reacting to Miranda’s dating scandal that allegedly broke up a marriage, according to reports. “Blake and Gwen have been talking a lot about the latest drama with Blake’s ex Miranda,” our source said. “Upon hearing the news that Miranda is involved with someone else yet again, hopping from guy to guy, Blake opened up to Gwen about the darker secrets of his marriage with Miranda. They discussed the doubt, the heartache and the mistrust Blake developed for Miranda that led to the end of their marriage.”

When it comes down to it, the newest bombshell surrounding Miranda’s complicated love life has only brought Blake and Gwen closer. “Gwen has been a rock of support for Blake since they met and he was first going through his divorce,” our source went on to say. “Gwen and Blake have bonded over the latest drama with Miranda and his ex’s dating habits have had the strange effect of making Gwen and Blake stronger than ever as a couple.

Blake seeming threw shade at his ex on Twitter, writing, “Been taking the high road for a long time. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” Blake and Miranda split in 2015 amid rumors that she might be hooking up with her then-collaborator Anderson. While Miranda and Anderson made their relationship official a few months later, Blake appears to confirm that this rumored affair may have gone down with his recent post.