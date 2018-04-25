20 Stars Looking Hot In Sports Bras: Kim K, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid & More

Kim Kardashian and her sisters do it. So do Bella and Gigi Hadid. Forget about hiding your sports bra under your T-shirt. These celebs rock the look even when they’re not at the gym.

If you think the only reason to wear a sports bra is to work up a sweat at the gym, think again. Just ask the Kardashians. From Kim Kardashian, 37, to new mommies Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, celebs are proving that you can flaunt your sports bra in public. Yes, even at a red carpet event or in a gym selfie on Instagram. Kim does this all the time. She frequently takes the look from the gym to the street to some glitzy event. You can partly blame her husband Kanye West, 40, for that. The rapper’s wife and sister-in-laws love to flaunt the sports bras from his Yeezy line.

Let’s be honest though. For those of us who aren’t daring enough to wear our sports bra just to grab a quick coffee or on a night out with friends, we’ll mostly be wearing them while taking a gym class or going for a run. Thanks to a bunch of fitness-loving stars they don’t have to just be a piece of functional underwear. We can actually look – shock, horror – cute while working out. You can thank celebs like Serena Williams, 36, and Demi Lovato, 25, for that. The tennis ace and singer have both teamed up with clothing lines to create and model fashionable sports bras. While Serena has paired up with Australian bra brand Berlei, in 2017 Demi collaborated with Kate Hudson’s fitness brand Fabletics to come up with her own designs.

After all, lifestyle wear is a thing now. And celebs like Rihanna, 22, are cashing in. How many times have we seen the “Wild Thoughts” singer rocking her Fenty x Puma sports bras? So what does this trend prove? Cute sports bras come in all shapes and sizes, just like the women who wear them. Whether you have a lean dancer’s body like Julianne Hough or you’re defying the body shamers and embracing your curves like Ariel Winter, you can totally make this look your own. Check out these photos of some of our favorite celebs looking hot in sports bras in our gallery above!