    A lucky stranger on an airplane got an eyeful when Scarlett Johansson accidentally flashed him her vagina. We’ve got her wild story.

    Somewhere out there one lucky guy can say that stunning actress Scarlett Johansson once flashed him her vajayjay. The 33-year-old made the shocking revelation when she and fellow Avengers: Infinity War cast mates stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Apr. 24 and played a game of “Guess the Avenger.” Jimmy asked “This Avenger flashed a stranger in an airplane bathroom.” Most of the cast guessed it was Dave Bautista, 49, but he correctly guessed that it was Scarjo. “It was unintentional, though!” the actress exclaimed. “Obviously!” Jimmy then asked “What happened and is this person still alive?” HAH!

    “I was using the bathroom in the plane, as one does, and I guess I didn’t lock the door. It happens, occasionally. I don’t know. I thought I did. I went to grab the toilet paper and my entire vagina was splayed out. Yes, I said vagina! Deal with it!” Johansson revealed, even reaching back to enact how her body was spread out. “The guy opens the door, he looks down, and he’s like, ‘Uh…oh! Oh!’ I was like, ‘Close the f–king door!”’The worst part of all is Scarlett was unable to escape the humiliation because the incident happened before the plane had even taken off! “I had to open the door and walk past the entire cabin of people who had just heard me like ‘ahhhh’ and then they were like ‘oh it was Scarlett and it was her vagina'” she laughed with a little bit of humiliation in her voice.One thing that was a lot less embarrassing for Scarlett on her press tour for Infinity War is she finally made her red carpet debut as a couple with boyfriend Colin Jost, 35. She’d been linked to the SNL star since last summer but has finally made him official by bringing him along to the Apr. 24 premiere in Hollywood. The mother of one even put on an adorable PDA display with him, holding on to his arm and gazing into his eyes. They make such a gorgeous couple!

