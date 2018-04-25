Ryan Gosling’s ‘First Man’ Impresses CinemaCon 2018 With First Look

Ryan Gosling just unveiled the very first trailer and footage from his upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic, ‘First Man’, and it basically floored the CinemaCon audience. Here’s everything you need to know!



Ryan Gosling, 37, made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon on Wednesday, April 25 to reveal the debut trailer for his next big film, First Man. In the film, Ryan portrays the iconic astronaut, Neil Armstrong, as he gears up to leave earth and become the very first man to set foot on the moon. The trailer is thrilling, dramatic and emotional with Claire Foy, 34, playing his wife, Janet. One of the most poignant moments in the trailer shows Neil sitting at the kitchen table with his children explaining that he’s going to space. When his son asks if he’s going to come back, Neil hesitates before revealing the cold, hard truth: yes, there is a chance that he won’t be coming back. You can practically hear the hearts of his family break through the silence.

In addition to First Man, Universal unveiled a ton of movie content that seriously wowed the CinemaCon crowd. They announced that Harrison Ford would be voicing a character in Secret Life of Pets 2, which marks the first time he’s ever done so. Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart unveiled Night School which looks absolutely hilarious. Not only was the verbal comedy in the trailer great, but it also appears there will be a LOT of physical comedy. Seriously, Tiffany beats up Kevin at least twice in the short footage that was shown!

Lastly, M. Night Shyamalan revealed Glass to the world with the help of Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson and James McAvoy. In the trailer, Glass (Jackson) and The Beast (McAvoy) come face-to-face while sharing space in an insane asylum where Paulson is their psychiatrist. The trailer was exciting, filled with thrills and a familiar face: Anya Taylor-Joy marking her return after surviving The Beast in Split. Very cool!