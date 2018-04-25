Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Nicki Minaj Is ‘Happy’ Meek Mills’ Out Of Jail — But Does She Want To Date Him Again?

Nicki MInaj And Meek Mill
REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram
Nicki Minaj Baby Bump
Nicki Minaj Meek Mill VMAs Red Carpet
Celebrities MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill -- PICS View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.

Nicki Minaj is thrilled for her ex Meek Mill that he’s finally been sprung from jail. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if she hopes to get back together with the newly freed rapper.

Now that Meek Mill l is a free man, will he get a second shot at love with ex Nicki Minaj? The “Anaconda” rapper and Meek — real name Robert Williams — called it quits at the start of 2017 after two sizzling years together. With all that Meek has been through in the legal system since their split, she’s simply glad he’s got his freedom back. “Nicki‘s happy that Meek is out of jail, she wouldn’t wish that on anyone. But as far as her wanting to get back together that’s a very big long shot, she’s not going to chase him down. Meek’s trying though, he’s already hit her up for a date. Nicki will probably see him but he’s got a long way to go before he wins her back,” a source close to Nicki tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While Nicki is gearing up to drop her new album and doesn’t really have time for love, Meek, 30, is hoping that she will find her way back to him, especially after his traumatic five months in a state prison. He revealed in several interviews how difficult a time he was having on the inside, so he would love a second chance at love with Nicki. “Meek is a changed man after getting out of jail. From his relationship with Nicki to his perspective on family and his career, everything has changed after his freedom was taken from him. Meek realizes he still has a lot of love for Nicki and life is short,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“He would love to get together with her for another chance at love, family, kids and a happy ending with her. He’s already trying to make it happen and won’t give up until he gets to see her face to face. Meek wants to at least make their past right but hopefully much more than that. He sees a real future with her, he still deeply in love and jail made him realize what is important, and it’s Nicki,” the insider tells us. Meek was Nicki’s last true love so many he’ll get a shot!
For now, Meek has been making the most of his freedom ever since the PA Supreme Court ruled that he be released on bail to fight his nearly decade long drug and weapons case. The surprise ruling came on Apr. 24 and within hours he was on a private helicopter being flown from Chester State Prison to his hometown of Philadelphia alongside 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who made him the night’s guest of honor at the Sixers game five playoff matchup against the Miami Heat. Meek got to ring the team’s ceremonial bell before the game and was made the night’s VIP. He proved to be good luck as the 76ers came out on top and moved on to the next round of the NBA playoffs.