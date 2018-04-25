Margot Robbie & Saoirse Ronan Go To War In First ‘Mary Queen Of Scots’ Footage At CinemaCon

Saoirse Ronan helped unveil the first footage of the highly-anticipated ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ during Focus Features’ presentation at CinemaCon. Get the details on the epic drama, as well as the other movies.

What happens when you take two Oscar-nominated actresses and bring them together? You get one epic film. Saoirse Ronan attended this year’s Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon to reveal the first trailer for Mary Queen of Scots, with Saoirse taking on the title role. She stars alongside Margot Robbie, who is playing Queen Elizabeth I. The footage showcases Saoirse and Margot’s immense talent. They chew up every single scene they’re in. From the cinematography to the costumes, this is going to be a movie you’re going to remember. Also, there was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of Joe Alwyn’s character!

Focus Features has one amazing slate of movies coming this year. Felicity Jones stars as the formidable Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On The Basis of Sex. Felicity should have won the Oscar for her role as Jane Hawking in The Theory of Everything, and she’s coming back to the Oscar race with a vengeance. She completely transforms into the legendary Supreme Court Justice.

Lucas Hedges is already getting Oscar buzz for Boy Erased, and the first footage lived up to the hype. Lucas plays Jared, a young man who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program. The movie, based on Garrard Conley’s memoir, will follow Jared’s path to self-acceptance. The footage is dripping with emotion and proves this is a family drama you cannot miss. Boy Erased also stars Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

John David Washington and producer Jason Blum also premiered the first footage of BlacKkKlansman. The film follows the story of Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., who works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. The movie stars Adam Driver as his partner and Topher Grace as a powerful klansman. Topher, best known for his role on That ’70s Show, is unrecognizable in what’s sure to be one of the best movies of the year.