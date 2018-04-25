Kim Kardashian Forces Kanye To Clear Up Trump Tweets After Rapper Declares Love For President

Don’t get it twisted, Kim Kardashian wears the pants in her marriage & she had Kanye West make it clear to his Twitter followers that he is DEFINITELY NOT a Trump supporter.

Kanye West, 40, has been extremely active on Twitter since he rejoined on Friday, April 13, after a one-year hiatus. The outspoken rapper hasn’t held back on the platform, using his 280 characters to offer love advice, his political opinions and even call out publications about their reports on him. Ye’s most controversial tweets have been his surprising support of President Donald Trump, with one tweet reading, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him.” Now, his wife, boss lady Kim Kardashian, is making him back-pedal on those comments. “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” Kanye wrote, clarifying his feelings in another tweet. Moments later, he added, “I’m nice at ping pong.” What was life before Kanye was on Twitter?

Kim Kardashian, 37, supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and has been an outspoken advocate for gun control and women’s reproductive rights, even visiting Planned Parenthood with her sisters. Kanye, on the other hand, visited Trump in Trump Tower after his short hospitalization over the summer. Ye said the two met to discuss “multicultural issues” and Trump referred to him as a “good man.” Now, in the midst of Trump’s tumultuous and scandal-filled presidency, Kanye’s fans were shocked to find out the rapper was still supporting him. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” Kanye wrote about Trump on April 25. “I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals.” It was probably that tweet that pushed Kimberly over the edge.

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Prior Ye retracting his statements at the recommendation of his wife, an insider told HollywoodLife.com that Kim was loving Ye’s free spirit on Twitter. “Kim loves it when Kanye is all fired up like this, but she’s watching him carefully though, because she fears he may be taking on too much,” the source said. Well, she must have thought he hit his breaking point with the Trump tweets! It was a good time to step in, Kim.