Kim Kardashian Gets Naked & Touches Herself In Racy New Fragrance Ad — New Pic

Wow! Kim Kardashian is looking to get our attention with a new NSFW ad for her new perfume — and she succeeded! Take a peek!

Let’s face it, when Kim Kardashian wants to break the internet, she doesn’t have to try all that hard! When she posts a risque selfie all the world takes notice! And she’s sharing one of her most NSFW snaps yet to promote her new fragrance KKW Body. In the new image, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is only photographed from the stomach down showcasing her enviable abs and curves. She covers up her privates with her hand, but this photo is still bound to raise eyebrows!

“NOTES – TOP: Vert de Bergamot, Vert de Mandarin, Baies Rose Orpur, Peach Nectar,” the 37-year-old mother of 3 captioned the image. “MIDDLE: Ylang Ylang Moheli Orpur, Rose Turkey Absolute, Jasmine Sambac Absolute BASE: Vetiver Haiti Orpur, Sandalwood Australia Orpur, Golden Amber, Musk.” Clearly this shaping up to be an alluring, crazy-complex scent!

When the fragrance goes on sale on April 30, its bottle should be instantly recognizable. Why? Well, because it was designed using a mold of Kimmie’s body! She shared a photo from the process on Tuesday, April 24, displaying her world-famous figure covered in plaster.

This jaw-dropping photo teasing KKW Body also comes just hours after the reality star took to Twitter to defend her husband Kanye West, 40, amid numerous surprising decisions that had fans concerned for his well-being including firing his manager, hinting that he’s running for president in 2024 and throwing his support behind President Donald Trump.

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?” she wrote. “Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair… Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”