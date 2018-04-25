Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Want Her To Confront Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Side-Chick Lani Blair

Tristan Thompson may regret cheating on Khloe Kardashian, but she hasn’t moved past it. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the ‘KUWTK’ star wants to confront Tristan’s alleged hookup Lani Blair.

For some couples, bouncing back from infidelity is close to impossible. Unfortunately, this is Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson’s sad reality. After Tristan was allegedly caught stepping out on Koko with multiple women throughout her pregnancy, their relationship is in a bit of a rough patch. And despite welcoming their baby girl True Thompson into the world on April 12, Khloe is having a hard time moving on. In fact, we’ve just learned that she may be even looking to Tristan’s alleged hookup Lani Blair for answers. “Khloe is still all over the place when it comes to what she believes when it comes to Tristan. He’s sworn to her that nothing happened with Lani, and Khloe desperately wants to believe him. But, there are for sure doubts, of course there are,” a source close to the Revenge Body star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As much as we want Tristan’s infidelity to just be a rumor, the wild videos prove otherwise. He was not only captured entering a hotel with Lani on April 7, but he was also caught on security footage making out with two different women back in October. “Khloe’s friends are urging her to get in contact with Lani and get the story from her, they feel like she should do more than just take Tristan’s word for it. But, Khloe’s not ready for that, she doesn’t want to deal with the negativity right now. She’s desperately trying to stay happy and positive and just focus on her baby girl,” our source continued. We can totally understand Khloe’s hesitation. After all, baby True deserves ALL of the attention right now.

And despite the drama, Khloe’s dream of having a baby has finally come true. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” Khloe captioned her pregnancy reveal back in December. Nevertheless, we wish her the best during this difficult time, and we hope she and Tristan are able to work it out for the sake of their baby girl!