Khloe Kardashian ‘Plotting Her Escape From Cleveland’: Why She Hasn’t Fled Tristan Yet

Now that her baby daddy has been branded a cheater, fans want to know if Khloe Kardashian plans to leave Cleveland and return to LA. We’ve got the answer!

Yes, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is planning to leave Cleveland. That’s what a source close to the new mommy is telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Ever since the Tristan Thompson, 27, was branded a cheater after he was caught getting too close to comfort with groupies, fans have wanted to know if Khloe will dump the Cleveland Cavaliers star and Ohio to come back to Cali to be with her family. The insider says, yes, but not yet. “Khloe is secretly plotting her escape from Cleveland, and she is keeping Tristan in the dark about her plans,” the source claims. “She still wants to get out of Ohio, but doctors warn her against traveling with a newborn, so for now she is stuck in Cleveland until True is cleared to travel.”

The person adds, “But that hasn’t stopped her from coming up with a plan, privately, without Tristan’s knowledge, of what she is going to do next. After the way Tristan has behaved, Khloe wants to make her decisions for what is best for her and her baby independent of Tristan’s opinion. Tristan has no idea when, how, or if Khloe is going to leave with their baby.” It’s a whirlwind time for Khloe and Tristan at the moment. Not only have they got a new baby daughter, he is slap bang in the middle of the NBA Playoffs – even if he has so far spent most of it on the bench.

The insider thinks that maybe when that’s out of the way they will be able to focus on their headline-making romance. The pal says, “Khloe hopes that once the NBA season is over, they will have time to repair the relationship. But she can’t trust him right now. As heartbroken as she is, and as much as she wants to keep her new family together, Khloe is going to do what is best for her and her baby, which she feels is to go home to California and surround herself with family she can trust and rely on as soon as is it’s safe.”