Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Admit To Wanting 3-Somes With Cardi B, The Rock & More on ‘WHHL’

Hollywood’s hottest couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos stopped by Andy Cohen’s clubhouse on April 24 and dished on their dream threesome partners! Find out who they’d invite into their bedroom!

Andy Cohen’s clubhouse is always a good time. On the April 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live, power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos stopped by the late night show, and boy was it eventful. Andy kicked off the evening by introducing Kelly and Mark as a couple who “will probably have sex after,” so we knew things were going to get pretty naughty. During one of Andy’s infamous drinking games, he asked the lovebirds to spill the beans on which celebrities they’d invite into their bedroom for a threesome. To our surprise, Kelly and Mark were not shy about the idea. They said yes to Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Rinna, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb (which Mark seemed really excited about), and like we expected, Andy Cohen. Woah!

But, before we get too carried away, it was just a game! Kelly even joked that Mark was “too nervous” to really answer, and TBH we don’t blame him. Kelly is as hot as ever. No need for a threesome! After over 20 years of marriage, Kelly and Mark seem to still be very much in love. Back in March, Mark showed us just how much he loves his wife when he defended her against ignorant body shamers. If you recall, the Riverdale actor posted a gorgeous bikini photo of his wife, and some fans had A LOT of negative things to say about her body.

“I posted this pic of the women I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it,” Mark clapped back. What a man!