Kanye West Vows To Be President, Says He & Trump Are Both ‘Dragon Energy’ & More In Wild New Tweets

Kanye’s back at it again on Twitter, going off on political identity, what he likes about both Trump and Clinton, and how he isn’t in the sunken place. Read the entire thread!

UPDATE: Kanye just tweeted that wife Kim Kardashian asked him to retract what he said about Trump: “my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.” See the actual tweet below.

Kanye West has a few things to say about politics, if you’ve got a minute. While he says he’s “not even political,” and neither a republican or democrat, he is running for president, he tweeted in a new rant on April 25. Everyone, please get ready for Ye 2024 and for Air Force One to be renamed Yeeze Force One. That’s a President West guarantee! Here’s what Kanye thinks about the United States’ current political climate:

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy,” Kanye tweeted. “He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.

“If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too,” he continued. So, while Hillary Clinton apparently does not have “dragon energy,” as Ye and Donald Trump do, he’s still With Her. That makes sense, considering that he and wife Kim Kardashian posed with Clinton during the 2016 presidential race. Above all else, Ye wants his fans to know the importance of thinking for themselves, just like he does.

when we become president we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one ☝️ — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

“Free thinkers don’t fear retaliation for your thoughts,” he tweeted. “The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You’ve already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing.

“I love when people have their own ideas. You don’t have to be allowed anymore. Just be. Love who you want to love. That’s free thought. I’m not even political. I’m not a democrat or a republican. And also I’m all the way out the sunken place,” he tweeted, referring to the terrifying realm from Get Out.

“And I’m not scared anymore. I’m not scared of the media. I’m not scared of the past and I’m optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear…with love I am invincible. Truth is subjective but love is the most powerful force in the world and the world needs to express more of it…I said express love more because we have love but we don’t express it.”