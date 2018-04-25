Kanye West & Trump Mocked On Twitter After Yeezy Declares They Both Share ‘Dragon Energy’

Kanye West claimed that he and President Donald Trump both have ‘dragon energy’ and in no time the pair were ripped apart by countless memes on Twitter! Check out a few!

Kanye West, 40, is known for his grandiose statements but this time he really swung for the fences! Amid a Twitter rant on Wednesday, April 25, the rapper voiced his support for President Donald Trump, 71, in a kinda unusual way. “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he wrote. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Any idea what “dragon energy” is? Yeah, we have no idea, either. But the phrase has captured imaginations across the country and beyond. Twitter soon exploded with meme after meme poking fun at the rapper and the 45th President of the United States over this head-scratcher. Of course, they included GIFs of the dragon from Game of Thrones lighting fire to his enemies as well as comments from numerous fans wondering if “dragon energy” is any way related to Charlie Sheen‘s “tiger blood.”

IT'S CALLED DRAGON ENERGY, IT'S A NEW THING KANYE AND I HAVE pic.twitter.com/Z7XDto4DmI — Kelly (@kellyjoyrf) April 25, 2018

The only thing stronger than #dragonenergy is double dragon energy. pic.twitter.com/VuUB5cG2VB — Matt (@MFdoubled) April 25, 2018

And we have to include the images of the POTUS in action on the tennis court or lounging somewhere. Of course, the joke here is that “dragon energy” is code for overweight with an elaborate comb-over — with an adoration for super-long red ties.

However, our favorite contributions to this conversation have to be the references to the classic video game Double Dragon. It could not be more fitting! Of course, some users took it to the next level and superimposed Kanye and Trump’s faces over the game’s heroes — and we are oh so grateful! Keep the amazing memes coming! The “dragon energy” has just arrived!