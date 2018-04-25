Justin Bieber & Selena: Why He’s Come To Terms With Their Breakup Possibly Being For Good

Justin Bieber has officially given up on having a relationship with Selena Gomez. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he feels he can’t wait on her ‘forever.’

Justin Bieber, 24, is finally closing the chapter on Selena Gomez, 25, and as much as we hate to admit it, we think it’s time. After rekindling their romance for the fourth time in 2017, Justin and Selena decided to put their relationship on pause back in March. However, the break has turned into a breakup as they haven’t been spotted together since. “He thinks about Selena all the time, but he is also realistic and knows he can’t continue to bother her if she doesn’t want to be with him. He feels like the more he keeps with the chase, or just lets her be nothing will really work unless she’s all in,” a source close to JB tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“He has to live his life, and if that includes her then even better, but he can’t wait for her forever. He is slowly coming to the realization that he might not be with her ever again,” our source continued. This is certainly not the news Jelena fans want to hear, but Justin has definitely been living his life, his best life if we might add. Following his split with Sel, he went on a date with model Baskin Champion, which led to a few sleepovers. But, we’re not sure if it led to anything serious because he then jetted off to Coachella with a mystery brunette who has now been identified as Cherissa Kittmer.

And once he got to the Palm Springs festival, the party began. The “What Do You Mean” singer was spotted dancing shirtless, rocking out to different sets, and he even introduced fans to his alter ego Skylark Tylark via Instagram. So, it’s safe to assume he’s doing just fine!