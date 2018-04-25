John Cena ‘Heartbroken’ Over Nikki Bella Split: ‘It Sucks’ & I’ll Always Love Her

John Cena is finally breaking his silence about his devastating split from fiancée Nikki Bella. We’ve got how he says how much it ‘sucks’ because he still loves her so much.

Breakups are the worst. For John Cena, 41, and Nikki Bella, 34, it was especially painful as the couple spent six years together and were supposed to get married on May 5. They pulled the plug on the ceremony and their entire relationship in a shocking joint announcement on Apr. 15. Now 10 days later, the WWE star and actor is opening up for the first time about how painful the split has been for him. He attended CinemaCon on Apr. 25 and spoke to several entertainment news outlets about his heartbreak. “It sucks. There’s no other way to say [it],” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

John’s a major movie star these days and still has to do the promotional Hollywood hustle. He appeared at the annual Las Vegas convention for theater owners as part of Paramount’s presentation, where he’s talking up his Dec. 2018 release Bumblebee. But reporters were more interested in how he’s coping with his breakup. “The one take away – and it sucks – but the one take away I can have for me is that… because I feel so heartbroken, I know I was in love and I will never be able to take that away,” he told Extra.

He also gave the syndicated show an inspirational message of hope, telling their reporter “When you feel down, just hang in there and fight through it…every low comes with a high.” Sounds like John’s powering through this the best he can. Nikki made her first public appearance since the split at the Nirvana Food & Wine’s Rosé Parté on Saturday, April 21 at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, AZ. While she didn’t address the split, she let her twin Brie — who would have been her Maid of Honor — do the talking for her. “She’s good, they call her fearless Nikki for a reason,” Brie, told PEOPLE. “She always puts on that brave face. My sister has more strength than any other woman I know, especially Wonder Woman. She’s bigger than that.”