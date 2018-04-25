Brad Pitt & Neri Oxman: Amal Clooney Reportedly Introduced Brad To His New Gal Pal

Did Amal Clooney set up new friends Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman? Brad was allegedly looking for a new pal just like George Clooney’s wife, and she reportedly knew just the person!

Amal Clooney‘s basically perfect — incredibly intelligent, massively successful, a humanitarian, and devastatingly beautiful. Naturally, Brad Pitt would want to be around someone like the famed human rights attorney married to his good friend, George Clooney. That’s why Brad allegedly sought Amal’s help in finding a new friend, according to an anonymous source who spoke to OK! Magazine. “Amal knows Neri through mutual friends and thought she and Brad would be the perfect fit,” the source said.

Don’t get your hopes up about these new friends, though. Brad and Neri’s friendship is strictly professional, and he was actually referred to her because of her amazing credentials, a source told HollywoodLife. Reports about Brad and Neri’s friendship started at the beginning of April, with Page Six claiming that the two met through an architecture project at MIT, where Neri’s a professor.

Even if there were sparks between the two, Neri would never pursue a romantic relationship, a source close to the professor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY “Neri is feeling the pressure of spending time with Brad. She feels like all eyes are on her in Boston and she is getting more attention than ever before. Friends and family are constantly asking her about Brad which is something that she did not expect.” Totally understandable. Going from academia to potential celebrity status would be hard as hell for someone to experience! One thing we do hope is true about this friendship — the OK! source’s claim that Brad’s “the happiest he’s been in a long time.” We want that for him so badly!