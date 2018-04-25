Baby’s First Selfie: 14 Celebs Who Introduced Their Little Ones On Instagram: Stormi, Luna, & More

Prepare to have baby fever! The only thing better than a selfie, is a celebrity baby selfie. Take a look at our favorite Instagram reveals of Stormi Webster, Luna Stephens, Chicago West and more!

It’s raining babies! It seems like everyday a new celebrity baby is born. And with each birth, an epic Instagram reveal follows. After keeping her entire pregnancy a secret, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1. And although Stormi’s first pic was only of her tiny hands, Kylie made up for the tease by posting an adorable photo of herself and Stormi on March 23. The beautiful black-and-white selfie was the first time fans were able to see Stormi’s face (without a pacifier or Snapchat filter). And, we are so in love!

But, before Stormi, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago West via surrogate on Jan. 15. And being that Kim is well, the queen of selfies, she of course, introduced her beautiful daughter to the world through an Instagram post on Feb. 26 (Although Chicago did make an appearance in Kylie’s “For Our Daughter” video earlier that month). And in true Kardashian style, Chicago and Kim both rocked the adorable mouse Snapchat filter. At only one-month old, Chicago’s selfie game is STRONG!

However, our favorite celebrity baby selfie reveal of all time has to be The Rock’s. On April 23, the Baywatch actor welcomed his baby girl Tiana Gia Johnson. He posted a heartwarming photo of himself with his newborn lying on top of his bare chest. So sweet, right? “Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true Rockstar,” he captioned the post. Take a look at the gallery above to see more celebrity baby selfies!