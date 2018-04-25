Blake Shelton Reportedly Feels ‘Vindicated’ By Rumors Miranda Lambert Stole A Married Man

Blake Shelton is reportedly feeling ‘vindicated’ that ex-wife Miranda Lambert allegedly stepped out on then-BF Anderson East for her married tour mate Evan Felker. We’ve got the details.

Talk about validation! Blake Shelton, 41, is reportedly feeling “vindicated” by a report that ex-wife Miranda Lambert, 34, may have allegedly fallen for married tour mate Evan Felker while she was still dating boyfriend Anderson East. Evan’s wife Staci has filed for divorce from her husband and now the Blakester has been tweeting about “karma” after ‘taking the high road” for so long. A source close to Blake tells The Blast that he feels “vindicated” by the news that Miranda allegedly stepped out on Anderson for Evan, noting that “he believes this is exactly what Miranda did to him before they split in 2015.” Their insider adds, “She just did it again.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Miranda and the Turnpike Troubadours singer “are very much involved,” and that something just “happened” between them once they started hitting the road together in January of 2018. His wife Staci filed for divorce a month later and if this pattern sounds familiar, it is. Blake himself was married to first wife Kaynette Williams when he and Miranda first hooked up. They divorced in 2006 and the “Came Here To Forget” singer went on to marry the country cutie in 2011.

While neither Blake or Miranda got specific about why they suddenly divorced in July of 2015, there had been rumors that Miranda had been hooking up with then-collaborator Anderson. A few months after the country super couple split, Miranda and Anderson pair made their relationship official. Now The Voice coach has hinted that Miranda has just done to Anderson what she did to him. He seemed to gloat in an Apr. 25 tweet that read: “Been taking the high road for a long time. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” Hah…BRUTAL!!! He even retweeted several fan messages, including one that is the title of girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s album “This is what the TRUTH feels like.” Thank goodness he’s found love with Gwen, who absolutely worships him and would never do him wrong.