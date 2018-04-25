Is Blake Shelton Shading Miranda Lambert After Reports She Broke Up New BF’s Marriage?

Blake Shelton tweeted a very cryptic message about ‘karma.’ Is he throwing shade at ex Miranda Lambert over the reports claiming she broke up current boyfriend Evan Felker’s marriage?

Did Blake Shelton just diss Miranda Lambert? The country crooner tweeted about “karma” and we can’t help but wonder if he’s targeting his ex with the cryptic message. “Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!” he wrote. The tweet comes less than a day after a report surfaced online claiming that Lambert is the reason for Evan Felker‘s recent split from wife Staci Nelson.

After an Us Weekly source confirmed that Lambert and Felker “are very much involved,” RadarOnline reported that the Turnpike Troubadours member left his wife of one year after starting an alleged affair with the “Tin Man” singer. The website also spoke with Nelson’s father, who was “not able to confirm or deny” whether or not infidelity was involved in the split. “I don’t know Miranda, but from what I understand he was opening for her,” he said. “From what I understand, Evan asked for the divorce. All I know is hearsay, so I’m not going to pass that on.”

Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018

Felker’s band has been opening for Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour shows, which kicked off in January. Us Weekly‘s insiders claim that the new couple “started spending a lot more time together while on the road,” while the “Vice” songstress was technically still in a relationship with then-boyfriend Anderson East. The source also said that the news “devastated” Nelson. “Staci had no other choice but to file for divorce,” the insider said. Divorce papers obtained by Radar show that Nelson filed for divorce on Feb. 28 in District Court of Oklahoma County.

The news of Lambert moving on with Felker came less than three weeks after her split from East was reported. The short timeline was reminiscent of another breakup she went through in 2015. After splitting with Shelton, whom she was married to for four years, she started dating East just months later. So yeah, maybe there is some shade in Shelton’s most recent tweet.