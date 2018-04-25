It was a Gala full of ball gowns, sequins, and major stars! See the best dressed celebs at the 2018 Time 100 Gala in pics below!

The Time 100 Gala red carpet was like a dream. Jennifer Lopez, 48, flowed down the carpet in New York on April 24, on the arm of her beau Alex Rodriguez. She wore an embroidered ball gown by Zuhair Murad. It’s one of her favorite designers! It had a sexy, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She later took the stage to perform, wearing a thong! She looks better than ever! Millie Bobby Brown looked like an actual princess in a white, tulle Dolce & Gabbana dress. It had embroidered flowers on the bodice and skirt and was simply beautiful. Emily Blunt wore the Duma Dress by Brock Collection. Her crown braid was so perfect — her hair was styled by Sarah Potempa.

Greta Gerwig wore Graziela Gems jewelry and a gorgeous purple velvet dress. Yara Shahidi wore a black drop waist dress by Reem Acra. Singer Kesha turned heads in a $7,900 nude and gray gown, with a matching breaded cape, by Mikael D. So many show-stopping looks!

Nicole Kidman wore a black Proenza Schouler dress, and styled her gorgeous blonde hair in soft waves. She cuddled up to hubby Keith Urban all night — they are so cute! Gymnast Aly Raisman wore a silver satin jumpsuit, and Lindsey Vonn wore a black crop top and dramatic, periwinkle blue skirt. SNL‘s Leslie Jones was pure confidence in a white blazer dress– it was custom Christian Siriano, and the designer was actually her date for the night!