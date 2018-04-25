See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Teeny Dress Flies Up To Reveal Her Butt — Woops

ariel winter
Osvaldo / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - 20-year-old actress Ariel Winter looked simply adorable wearing a green romper while out getting some shopping done with boyfriend Levi Meaden. Ariel Winter looked red hot as she stepped out for a LaPalme Magazine party on Saturday night in an all-red ensemble that featured a lace negligee crop top — and couldn't help but call herself a "spicy mami" in an Instagram photo. The 20-year-old Modern Family actress is known for her daring looks, which include plunging necklines and an exposed midriff. But despite criticism from a number of online trolls, the star continues to dress as she pleases, having explained on numerous occasions that she wears what makes her feel good. For the celebration of the magazine's cover on Saturday, a pair of silky red pants and a matching lace bralette apparently did just that. "Spicy mami hot tamale," Winter captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, showing off her half-updo and a pair of standout silver hoops. Many in the comments agree that the young star looks incredible, while others have mixed opinions about the shared pic. "Sometimes showing less is more," one person wrote. "You don't need to show so much skin. You have the looks and confidence to be more conservative." Another commenter had an opinion about the self-congratulatory caption, writing, "Someone's supposed to write that caption for you, it's not the same coming from you." However, Winter's fans were quick to come to her defense and echo her own sentiments about dressing how she wants. "She can wear what she wants as long as she's comfortable with how she looks, that's all that matters." Another commenter noted, "Clothes don't make the woman."
Sometimes you just can’t control that wind — Ariel Winter learned that the hard way, as her dress blew up right in front of the paparazzi during an April 24 outing. See the pic here.

Ariel Winter, 20, looked super hot when she stepped out with boyfriend Levi Meaden on April 24, but she may not have accounted for the breeze in the air when she opted to wear a tiny minidress for the outing! The Modern Family star wore a green dress with white polka dots, which put her legs on full display. But, unfortunately, when she was getting into her car, the dress blew up in the back, leaving her butt totally visible.

Naturally, photographers just happened to be snapping away at this exact moment, and the wardrobe malfunction was caught on camera. Woops! Still, Ariel rocked the outfit to perfection, pairing the dress with white combat boots and carrying a red purse as she walked hand-in-hand with her man. She’s gotten called out for her revealing choice of clothes in the past, but has made a point to consistently fire back at body shamers and continue confidently wearing whatever she pleases. Slay, girl!

Ariel’s hit show, Modern Family, will enter its tenth and final season later this year, after which she’s expected to return to school at UCLA. She actually started college last fall, but revealed in March that she was in the midst of a break from schooling to continue focusing on her career.

Meanwhile, Ariel’s relationship with Levi has been going strong for over a year, and they’ve been living together for most of that time. Despite their age difference, the two seem super stable and more in love than ever! Plus, he’s always been SO supportive of the 20-year-old, and constantly stands by her against the critics. So sweet!