Amanda Bynes Undergoes Drastic Makeover & Shows Off New Brunette Hair — See Pics

Amanda Bynes is that you? The former actress has undergone a dramatic makeover and is now rocking dark brown locks. We’ve got the pics.

Most stars tend to go blonder for the summer months but Amanda Bynes has done the opposite. The pretty blonde has dyed her famous light hued hair a very dark brown shade and she looks fantastic! The former actress turned design school student showed off her new locks while out and about running errands in LA on Apr. 24. Long blonde hair has always been Amanda’s trademark so she looks almost unrecognizable as a brunette. Not only that, she appears to have several inches lopped off her hair, as its shorter than last time we saw her. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF AMANDA’S BRUNETTE MAKEOVER.

Amanda looked the picture of health in a white logo tee, black skinny jeans and a black blazer. She rocked ballet flats and dark shades as she went about her day. She’s come such a long way since her infamous 2013 alleged breakdown and hospitalization, where her parents were ultimately given conservatorship over Amanda’s finances. Now she’s studying design at LA’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and should be graduating this spring.

So far Amanda hasn’t elaborated on her plans to return to acting this year. Her lawyer told Page Six on Dec. 29, 2017 that, “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.” In June of 2017 she made a surprise appearance on Good Morning America and said she wanted to return to the profession that made her a household name, but that she didn’t have anything specific lined up. Amanda was last seen in 2010’s Easy A and has been away from the spotlight for so long. We’re sure her fans would love to see a comeback!